Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,324 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Eaton worth $45,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $908,358.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $167.12 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.94%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

