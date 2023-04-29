Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,797 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Fiserv worth $48,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,353,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,917,000 after buying an additional 653,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.94, for a total value of $847,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,947,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,440. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $122.12 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.30 and a 200 day moving average of $106.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

