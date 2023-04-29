Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $567.50

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $567.50 and traded as high as $635.08. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. shares last traded at $634.51, with a volume of 2,263 shares traded.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $601.27 and a 200-day moving average of $569.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $27.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 107.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Company Profile

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

