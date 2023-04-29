Mizuho Raises Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target to $300.00

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $252.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Hubbell in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hubbell from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.33.

HUBB stock opened at $269.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Hubbell has a 12 month low of $170.21 and a 12 month high of $269.37.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,102,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 22.1% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in Hubbell by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

