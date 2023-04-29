MOBLAND (SYNR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $223,160.00

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 28th. Over the last seven days, MOBLAND has traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and approximately $223,160.00 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MOBLAND token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MOBLAND alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MOBLAND Token Profile

MOBLAND’s genesis date was January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. MOBLAND’s official website is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBLAND directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBLAND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MOBLAND using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MOBLAND Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MOBLAND and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.