Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

Shares of MC traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $37.88. 811,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,520. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.48%.

In related news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $54,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 23,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $1,004,055.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 283,781 shares of company stock valued at $12,412,917. 7.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Moelis & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 556,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 9.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 95.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

