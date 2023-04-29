Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.56-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.41. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mohawk Industries also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.56-2.66 EPS.

Mohawk Industries stock traded up $7.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.90. 1,716,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,452. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its 200-day moving average is $103.01. Mohawk Industries has a 12 month low of $87.01 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 353.00, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 0.22%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital raised Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.77.

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $438,727.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,753.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $314,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,689.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $438,727.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,453 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,753.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,150 shares of company stock worth $1,374,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $96,936,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth $49,448,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.8% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,723,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,040,000 after purchasing an additional 364,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 26.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,161,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 76.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after acquiring an additional 143,137 shares during the period. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

