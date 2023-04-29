Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,538,000. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 862.7% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 114,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,300,000 after purchasing an additional 102,673 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 777.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 77,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 68,517 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.65. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

