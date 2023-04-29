Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.56 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,256 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,047 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $705,104,000 after buying an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 31.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $376,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 1.2 %

AMAT opened at $113.03 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $125.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total transaction of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $800,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Articles

