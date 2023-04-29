Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,551 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synaptics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.73.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Performance

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $88.56 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $81.13 and a 12-month high of $172.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.85 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 33.67% and a net margin of 13.41%. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

