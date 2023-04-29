Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $21.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,166 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.4% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 13,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $2,133,444.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at $137,536.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 4,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $754,340.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,184.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,859 shares of company stock valued at $10,641,511 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $162.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $368.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The company had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.51%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

