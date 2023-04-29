Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,242 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Paramount Global by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Paramount Global by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.23. Paramount Global has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Paramount Global had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.45.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

