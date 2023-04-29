Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,975 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.65 and a fifty-two week high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $895,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.