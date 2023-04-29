Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 131,100 Shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Key Tronic were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Key Tronic by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KTCC opened at $6.84 on Friday. Key Tronic Co. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.53. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $123.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

