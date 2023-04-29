Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 140,618 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,618 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 81,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $523,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 161,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 180,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $995,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,984,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,092,128.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI opened at $6.23 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $5.56.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $443.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.84 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

