Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 7,247 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,852 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,247 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,499 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 11,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Comcast Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $41.37 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $44.66. The stock has a market cap of $174.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

