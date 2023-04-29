Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Cut by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley
In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Morgan Stanley Price Performance
NYSE MS opened at $89.97 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.
Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.
About Morgan Stanley
Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.
See Also
