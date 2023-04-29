Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Cut by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,398 shares in the company, valued at $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.34.

NYSE MS opened at $89.97 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $150.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 53.26%.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.