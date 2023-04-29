Morgan Stanley Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.92.
Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance
Shares of EPD opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09.
Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.
Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile
Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.