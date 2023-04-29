Morgan Stanley Raises Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $33.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a sector outperform rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.92.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of EPD opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,671,159.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.