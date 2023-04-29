Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.72

Shares of Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.72 and traded as high as $11.13. Mullen Group shares last traded at $11.13, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MLLGF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Logistics and Warehousing, Specialized and Industrial Services, and U.S. and International Logistics. The LTL segment provides services in tracking, bar coding, pickup, handling and delivery of small packages, parcels, and pallets of all types of freight.

