Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2023

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRILGet Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Muscle Maker Price Performance

Shares of GRIL stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Muscle Maker has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRILGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.03 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.

Institutional Trading of Muscle Maker

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Muscle Maker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Muscle Maker in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 47.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 108,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Muscle Maker by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 123,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

Featured Articles

