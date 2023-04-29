Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of GRIL stock opened at $1.27 on Tuesday. Muscle Maker has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.08.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.03 million for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative return on equity of 41.11% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
