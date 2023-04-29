Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $0.82 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Nano has a market cap of $108.92 million and $771,455.34 worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002788 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

