National Bank Financial Trims Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Target Price to C$11.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial to C$11.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of CGIFF stock opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

