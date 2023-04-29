National Instruments Co. (NATI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on May 31st

National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th.

National Instruments has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Instruments has a dividend payout ratio of 39.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect National Instruments to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $58.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments ( NASDAQ:NATI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. National Instruments had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna cut shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at $2,987,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,204.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $113,599.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,547.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Instruments by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,685,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,098,000 after buying an additional 81,689 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in National Instruments by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 2,231,458 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Instruments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,484,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,787,000 after buying an additional 27,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in National Instruments by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,475,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,446,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

