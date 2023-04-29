Navalign LLC Decreases Stake in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS)

Navalign LLC lowered its position in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Navalign LLC owned about 0.19% of Research Solutions worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Research Solutions by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 850,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 252,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 19.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 33.2% in the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 2,488,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 619,608 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 15.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 335,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 160,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.67% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

RSSS opened at $2.13 on Friday. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.08.

Research Solutions Profile

Research Solutions ( NASDAQ:RSSS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Research Solutions, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform and sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content. It also develops proprietary software, information logistics technology backbone, and internet-based interfaces.

