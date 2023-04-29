Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th.

Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 44.9% per year over the last three years. Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 1.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $18.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.1%.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NMM opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $714.36 million, a PE ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.38. Navios Maritime Partners has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by ($0.88). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 47.85% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $370.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Navios Maritime Partners will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,421 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 21,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 147.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. 12.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NMM. TheStreet cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and management of dry cargo and container vessels. It focuses on transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. The company was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.