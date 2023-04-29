NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Short Interest Update

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the March 31st total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 678,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NRDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NerdWallet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Yuann sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $49,826.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,085,960.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NerdWallet

NerdWallet Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in NerdWallet during the first quarter worth $63,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in NerdWallet by 542.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in NerdWallet during the second quarter worth $95,000. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NRDS stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $21.74.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NerdWallet will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

