NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.25 Per Share

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10.

NewMarket has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% annually over the last three years.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NEU traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.60. 39,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,551. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $280.28 and a twelve month high of $400.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The business had revenue of $682.56 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewMarket

In other news, Director James E. Rogers sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $141,574.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 84.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 24.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in NewMarket in the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

Featured Articles

