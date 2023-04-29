Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,364,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 301,442 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Newmont were worth $64,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Newmont from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.38.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.78 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -296.29%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

