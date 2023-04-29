NewSquare Capital LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Target by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TGT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $157.75 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The firm has a market cap of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Target’s payout ratio is 72.24%.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

