NewSquare Capital LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $199.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.54. The firm has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. HSBC lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

