NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $36,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 150.8% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $464.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $479.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

