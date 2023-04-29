NewSquare Capital LLC Invests $440,000 in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,655 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 168.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,380 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 25,972 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 84,634 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 173.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.05.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.61.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $909,696.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 8,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,198,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,712 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,382 shares of company stock worth $41,042,070 in the last three months. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

