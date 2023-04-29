NewSquare Capital LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,867,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,853,000 after purchasing an additional 325,738 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,978,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,693,000 after buying an additional 379,063 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,632,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,638,000 after buying an additional 112,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,513,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,876,000 after buying an additional 159,896 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,422,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,099,000 after buying an additional 56,223 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $145.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

