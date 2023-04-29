NewSquare Capital LLC Purchases 5,463 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,463 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Seagate Technology by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,951,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $482,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,349 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,772,340 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $307,262,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,276 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $208,837,000 after acquiring an additional 46,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after acquiring an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,266,366 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $67,409,000 after acquiring an additional 970,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX opened at $58.77 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -333.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

