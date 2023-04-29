NewSquare Capital LLC Sells 520 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

NewSquare Capital LLC trimmed its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TAP shares. Citigroup started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.77.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.7 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $59.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $46.69 and a one year high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

