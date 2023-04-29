NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Lifted by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

NEE opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $155.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, with a total value of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,996.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

