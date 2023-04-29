NFT (NFT) Market Cap Tops $676,033.78

NFT (NFT) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $676,033.78 and approximately $913.64 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0183 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007325 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00027245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019177 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00017912 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.03 or 1.00013742 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.02000906 USD and is up 34.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,078.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

