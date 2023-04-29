NFT Price Tops $0.0183 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. NFT has a total market cap of $676,400.01 and approximately $907.97 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00027397 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00019260 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00018197 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001179 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,252.45 or 0.99984650 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About NFT

NFT is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01839704 USD and is down -8.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $913.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

