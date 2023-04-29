Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires 21,948 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,948 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $39,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Stryker from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. KeyCorp began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

NYSE:SYK opened at $299.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $279.65 and its 200 day moving average is $254.12. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $188.84 and a 12 month high of $306.56.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,303 shares of company stock valued at $95,218,362. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

