Ninety One UK Ltd Has $51.62 Million Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,079 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $51,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of C opened at $47.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.50.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently issued reports on C. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $598,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,979 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total value of $149,771.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,001,830 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
