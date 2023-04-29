Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 194,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.07% of Cadence Design Systems worth $31,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,160.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 211.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 14,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $209.45 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.32 and a 12-month high of $217.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.51 and its 200 day moving average is $179.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total transaction of $7,447,528.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,133,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 309,997 shares of company stock worth $62,287,406. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.