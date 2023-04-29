Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,759 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned about 0.46% of Qorvo worth $42,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth $401,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Qorvo by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 52,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after acquiring an additional 102,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Shares of QRVO opened at $92.08 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.38 and a 1-year high of $121.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.23 and a 200 day moving average of $96.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

