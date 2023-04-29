Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 1,853 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ninety One UK Ltd reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,853 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $16,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 154,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,035,000 after buying an additional 55,399 shares in the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,550,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $917.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $852.60 and a 200-day moving average of $829.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $922.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 176.66% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 36.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $913.50.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

