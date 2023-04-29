Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 255 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 134,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Generac were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Generac by 83.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Generac by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after acquiring an additional 130,854 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GNRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.92.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $102.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.