Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 44,936 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Ninety One UK Ltd lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 44,936 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $23,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.31.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of A opened at $135.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $160.26. The company has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, January 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Articles

