Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.23. 23,952 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average session volume of 14,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Nocera Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28.

Get Nocera alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nocera

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nocera stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Nocera at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nocera Company Profile

Nocera, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the aquaculture consulting and management business. Its services include design, install, build, and manage aquaculture investment and projects; pilot and management services to aquaculture companies and new aquaculture projects; and offers equipment and materials from suppliers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.