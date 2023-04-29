Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF) Trading Down 4.3%

Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.30. Approximately 3 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22.

About Nokian Renkaat Oyj

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

