North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$30.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NOA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities downgraded North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised North American Construction Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.72.

North American Construction Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$26.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$724.97 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$23.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.82. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$12.65 and a 52-week high of C$26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.20.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$233.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$204.70 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 8.75%. Equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.3423006 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at North American Construction Group

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 40,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.10, for a total transaction of C$924,000.00. Company insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

