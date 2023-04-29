Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Update

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,700 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the March 31st total of 450,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Northwest Natural Price Performance

Shares of NWN stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.96. 133,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,198. Northwest Natural has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $55.97. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

Institutional Trading of Northwest Natural

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 45.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Featured Stories

