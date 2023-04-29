NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Declares $0.64 Quarterly Dividend

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

NorthWestern has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. NorthWestern has a dividend payout ratio of 70.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.5%.

NWE stock opened at $58.62 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $62.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern ( NASDAQ:NWE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). NorthWestern had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

NWE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim lowered NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.43.

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,792,000 after purchasing an additional 711,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,637,000 after purchasing an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $35,293,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 2,214.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after purchasing an additional 325,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

